News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Runners in the Buxton Half Marathon 2023. Pic Bryan DaleRunners in the Buxton Half Marathon 2023. Pic Bryan Dale
Runners in the Buxton Half Marathon 2023. Pic Bryan Dale

Who can you spot in these pictures from the Buxton Half Marathon 2023?

Hundreds of runners took part in the 41st Buxton Half Marathon but who can you spot in this bumper gallery?
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Buxton Athletic Club hosted the 41st Buxton Half Marathon on Sunday May, 28 2023.

The single lap route started at Buxton Opera House and took in some of the stunning Peak District countryside before returning and finishing in Buxton’s beautiful Pavilion Gardens.

The pictures for this gallery were kindly supplied by Bryan Dale but who can you recognise in the pictures?

Runners milling around before the race. Pic Bryan Dale

1. Smiles before the start

Runners milling around before the race. Pic Bryan Dale Photo: Pic Bryan Dale

Photo Sales
Warming up before the big race. Pic Bryan Dale

2. Warming up

Warming up before the big race. Pic Bryan Dale Photo: Pic Bryan Dale

Photo Sales
Runners lining up at the start of the Buxton Half Marathon. Pic Bryan Dale

3. On your marks

Runners lining up at the start of the Buxton Half Marathon. Pic Bryan Dale Photo: Pic Bryan Dale

Photo Sales
Runners just leaving the Opera House. Pic Bryan Dale

4. And they are off!

Runners just leaving the Opera House. Pic Bryan Dale Photo: Pic Bryan Dale

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Pavilion GardensPeak District