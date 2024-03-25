Vulnerable young people supported by Buxton Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We currently have four cricket mad young people who have been attending winter net sessions with Buxton Cricket Club and working on their technique and fitness ahead of the upcoming season.

Buxton Cricket Club have been very supportive with the boys and have made sure they are able to attend and take part as well as being signed up as playing members for the 2024 season. The club had also donated some basic kit for the boys.

The club had contacted Kerry Woodward (High Peak TSO) to see if there was any further support available to the boys to get kit. Many of you who have played cricket will know just how much kit costs and this is a huge barrier to young people wanting to take up the sport.

Kerry managed to make some great contacts with Derbyshire Cricket Foundation (DCF) based in Derby. Through various discussions the team were invited to attend Derbyshire Cricket Club on Saturday 2nd March to attend the “kit it out” session. “Kit it out” has been set up for players or clubs to donate any surplus equipment that can then be accessed by those who need it the most.

Discussions had taken place between Buxton Cricket Club, Adullam Homes and also DCF before attending on the day which really helped as the foundation had put aside cricket helmets and a set of batting pads as a priority. We were then invited to look at all the kit that was there and managed to get £680 worth of kit for our young people.

Kerry Woodward commented, “it’s great to be able to go that extra mile to get our young people engaged in sport. It has really helped them to settle in within the community and the positive aspects of being involved within sports especially team sports is huge. This will help with their physical health, mental health, over wellbeing and sense of community”.

Adullam Homes Housing Association Ltd is a Community Benefit Society, an Association created to support vulnerable individuals and households. Theyprovide quality housing, deliver tailored support plans, training, education, and employment opportunities to help people achieve stable lives and realise their full potential.

