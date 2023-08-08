Triple family glory at Staffordshire Moorlands Cross Country Summer Series

Led by High Peak Athletics Club's rising star 10-year-old Alfred Pritchard, with active supporting roles from Mum Anna Pritchard and her brother, Buxton AC's Rob Lloyd, the whole family had success in the challenging series.

Alfred completed all six races, coming high up in all the junior races and was rewarded by winning the prize for first in the U11s age category. He received his award at the last race of the series at Rudyard Lake.

Mum Anna also competed in all six races in the series and also won the prize for her age category (F40) after finishing second overall - the first place runner took second in the overall senior open prize category.

Rob Lloyd, Alfred Pritchard and mum Anna.

Finally, brother Rob finished in a very impressive joint first place in his age category (M40), despite only competing in four of the six races.

The competition kicked off back on 1st June with a 4.5 mile run at Tittesworth Reservoir (with Alfred in the junior race of 1.8 miles for athletes under 16 years of age), followed by the Roaches on 8th June (senior 6 miles, junior 2.5 miles), Shuttlingsloe on 15th June (senior 3.6 miles, junior 2 miles), Ilam Hall on 22nd June (senior 5.8 miles, junior 2 miles), Biddulph Grange Country Park on 13th July (senior 4 miles, junior 2 miles) and the final race at Rudyard Lake on 27th July (senior 5 miles, junior 2 miles).