Harry has already won three Youth British Championship titles as a trials bike rider and is now looking for sponsors to back him at the Trial 2 World Championships.

“Trial biking is an extreme sport where the riders ride on a course filled with obstacles like rocks, logs and hills without picking up penalty points for setting a foot on the ground,” said Harry, who is studying for a Diploma in Sports and Physical Activity at Buxton and Leek College, part of the University of Derby. At the end of the race, the rider with the lowest penalty score is the winner.

In 2024 Harry will compete in the Trial 2 World Championship, which includes rounds in Japan, Andorra, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Spain, as well as taking part in the British Trials Championship at venues around the UK.

Harry Turner has his eyes on the big prizes in trials biking.

“My aim this year is to achieve podium finishes in the Trial GB Class in the British Championship, finish in the top 10 overall in the Trial 2 World Championship 2024 and secure top 5 and top 3 finishes throughout the year,” said Harry, who rides for a French factory team called Sherco.

Now ranked as sixth overall in Britain, Harry finished third in the 2021 125cc World Championship (Age 14-22) at the age of 15, also taking the win on one day at the Italian round.

But he needs help to reach his dream title: “Riding trials is my passion and each year I am progressing in my target to become the best rider in the world.

“It's a tough sport to stay in and takes a lot of time, dedication and money; without my sponsors I wouldn't be able to focus on developing my skills and achievements.”