Tough weekend for Hayfield's Christian Iddon at Donington Park

Christian Iddon crashed twice at Donington Park.

After having to make do with a fourth place finish in Saturday’s race one, Iddon then crashed out of both of Sunday’s races to mean he now lies third in the overall championship standings.

Saturday saw Iddon disappointed with fourth place after a race that saw him start eighth on the grid but at one point lead before then dropping back.

Iddon said: “Everyone has strong pace around this circuit, but I got caught up a bit with Glenn Irwin, rather than staying ahead of him, and that allowed a gap to open up. Fourth’s disappointing as we want the podium credits and when you don’t finish on the box, it’s hard to be content.”

On Sunday, in race two, Iddon ran comfortably inside the top four for the first six laps, before a clash with Andrew Irwin ended up in contact with a furious Iddon crashing out.

Then in race three and with a damp track greeting the riders for the shortened 20-lap race, Iddon chose a slick rear and intermediate front and was looking strong in fourth before crashing out at Craner Curves when closing in on the leaders.

He said: “Some days, things don’t go your way and today was a case of that. I was taken out by another rider in the opening race and the fact he got a penalty tells the story, but it doesn’t get me any points back.

"Then in race two, I was feeling confident and knew I had the correct tyres as the track dried and was closing on the leaders but the next thing I know I’m sliding down the track on my backside at 120mph.