The Blaze are beaten by Lancashire in One-Day Metro Bank Cup

Kirstie Gordon felt The Blaze were below par in the first 30 overs with the bat.

A half century by Emma Lamb and List A best bowling by Grace Potts helped Lancashire Women complete a Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup double over leaders The Blaze at Emirates Old Trafford.

Potts’ four for 37 led an excellent bowling effort by the Lancashire attack on a slow wicket that restricted the visitors to a below-par 222 all out from 48.2 overs with half centuries by England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Ella Claridge.

Lamb, the leading run scorer in the competition, boosted her chances of gaining international selection with an excellent 74 in front of the watching England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards but three wickets by The Blaze skipper Kirstie Gordon threatened to swing the game the way of the visitors with Lancashire 155 for six after 32 overs.

It took a vital partnership of 71 runs in 15.2 overs between captain Ellie Threlkeld and England all-rounder Kate Cross for the seventh wicket to take Lancashire to a four-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare.

“We were probably a bit poor with the bat, pretty below the mark through that first 30 overs, I suppose,” said Gordon.

“It was thanks to Ella Claridge that we got up to something we felt we could defend.

“Definitely something we probably need to go and look at are those partnerships early on when we're setting a target. That was probably a little bit disappointing, but I did feel we got up to something that was defendable.

“With our bowling unit as well, we speak a lot about fighting until the end, and I think we've got some match winners with the ball. We stuck at it, for sure, but we probably just didn't have enough runs to play with come that back end when we had them six down.

“I thought we had a real sniff, a real good chance, but fair play to Ellie and Crossy. I thought they batted really sensibly, really well, and put the bad ball away to make sure they got the team home.”

“The wicket was actually all right. It was quite good. There was probably a little bit in it when you took pace off, and that's just what I was trying to do as a bowler. “Certainly what we spoke about, mixing up paces and things, was how we were going to try and create inroads on a pitch that probably didn't have much lateral movement at all.

“I was pleased (with three wickets).It's always difficult when you're out injured, and you're watching from afar, and you want to be part of the action.

“Then you get your chance, and you want to make sure you do a good job, and you keep backing the team, I suppose. I always want to contribute and be part of wins. Unfortunately, it wasn't a victory today.”

“We've got to remember that it’s still been a good start. I feel like we've been pretty below the mark today, but we've only lost two games, so I think it's quite a good place to be in still.”

Lancashire openers Lamb and Eve Jones came into this match averaging 105 for the first wicket in the competition this season and the pair progressed confidently to post their fifty from just 47 balls after taking advantage of some wayward early bowling by The Blaze.

Both played some eye-catching drives and pulls with Lamb dancing down the wicket to drive Gordon for six, so it was something of a surprise when Jones tamely drove a return catch to The Blaze skipper for 33 to end the opening stand at 88 in the 15th over.

Sarah Glenn trapped Katie Mack for a duck in the following over and Gordon, playing her first match of the campaign after returning from injury, dragged her side back into the game with two further wickets, Seren Smale stumped for six and Fi Morris caught at mid-off for 3 to peg Lancashire back to 111-4 midway through the 21st over.

An unperturbed Lamb, who had reached her fifty off 55 balls, reined in her attacking instincts as Lancashire attempted to consolidate but The Blaze continued to squeeze with Ailsa Lister falling to an excellent diving catch at deep midwicket by Kathryn Bryce off Josie Groves for 15.

The key of Lamb followed when she nicked behind down the leg side off Kathryn Bryce at the end of the 32nd over to offer The Blaze increasing hope with six wickets down and 67 runs still required.

But some good steady batting by Threlkeld (35 not out) and Cross (38 not out) chipped away at the remaining runs, the pair posting their 50 stand off 73 balls, before Cross sealed victory with the winning runs in the 48th over.

Early pressure applied by Cross and Mahika Gaur after Lancashire had won the toss brought reward with the wicket of Tammy Beaumont for 11 well caught at mid-on by Fi Morris off Cross.

Kathryn Bryce upped the tempo hitting 4 fours, but that good intent also proved to be her downfall when she drove Sophie Morris to Cross at mid-on for 22 and the left arm spinner was celebrating a double success four deliveries later when Sarah Bryce edged behind down the leg side for two.

A crucial double-strike by Potts increased the pressure with Georgia Elwiss playing on for 19 and Georgie Boyce clipping to Fi Morris at midwicket for four with The Blaze struggling at 97 for five in the 23rd over.

Jones found excellent support from Claridge as the pair rebuilt the innings with a 44-run partnership in ten overs, Jones pulling Gaur for six to reach her half century from 74 balls but caught at fine leg for 52 three balls later when repeating the shot.

Glenn sliced Lamb to Gaur at backward point for 12 and Potts, having limped off earlier with a knee problem, returned to trap Gordon lbw for a duck.

Groves and Claridge then added a useful 32 runs for the ninth wicket with Claridge progressing to a gritty half century from 68 balls with some nice footwork before she was the last wicket to fall in the 49th over after making 63 of the visitor’s 222 all out.