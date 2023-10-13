News you can trust since 1852
Take a look at this picture gallery of Buxton and High Peak school sport - including Harpur Hill, Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Burbage Primary School and Buxworth Primary School

This sports gallery takes a look at youngsters enjoying playing their sport across Buxton and High Peak’s schools.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th May 2022, 14:07 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST

If you went to Harpur Hill, Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Buxworth Primary School or Burbage Primary School then you may be able to spot some very familiar faces,

Take a look at these images and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

And if you have an old picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]

Get more sports news here.

Change for Life event organised by High Peak School & Sports Partnership. Pupils from local schools get active at the Fairfield Centre on Wednesday.

1. Fairfield Centre

Change for Life event organised by High Peak School & Sports Partnership. Pupils from local schools get active at the Fairfield Centre on Wednesday. Photo: Anne Shelley

Buxworth Primary School pupils Georgie Garner, Lucy Allott, Ethan Moore, Evie Wilde, Louis Ecob, Tom Pollard, Henry Batt, Cavan Bowden, Dylan Moore and Finlay Rodgers model the new sports kit whihc has been sponsored by J S Burgess Engineering of Whaley Bridge

2. Buxworth Primary School

Buxworth Primary School pupils Georgie Garner, Lucy Allott, Ethan Moore, Evie Wilde, Louis Ecob, Tom Pollard, Henry Batt, Cavan Bowden, Dylan Moore and Finlay Rodgers model the new sports kit whihc has been sponsored by J S Burgess Engineering of Whaley Bridge Photo: Buxwoth Primary

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports which were showcased to their parents to give ideas and inspiration for school holiday activities, including tag rugby providers, RuggerEds.

3. Fairfield Infant School.

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports which were showcased to their parents to give ideas and inspiration for school holiday activities, including tag rugby providers, RuggerEds. Photo: Anne Shelley

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports which were showcased to their parents to give ideas and inspiration for school holiday activities, including Buxton Athletic Club.

4. Fairfield Infant School

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports which were showcased to their parents to give ideas and inspiration for school holiday activities, including Buxton Athletic Club. Photo: Anne Shelley

