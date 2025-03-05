Swim star Simmonds calls for improved coverage of parasport outside of Paralympics

Ellie Simmonds has called for greater coverage of parasport outside Paralympic years in order to grow the sport. She is pictured here as part of her presenting role at Crufts.

Swimming star Ellie Simmonds has called for greater coverage of parasport outside Paralympic years in order to grow the sport.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was one of the faces of the London 2012 Paralympics, winning two gold medals, four years after she had done the same in Beijing at just 13.

Glossop-born Simmonds added a further Paralympic gold medal in Rio in 2016 before calling time on her swimming career after the delayed Tokyo Games four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since turned her hand to broadcasting, including working on last year’s Paralympics, as well as being involved with documentaries and this week presenting at Crufts for Channel 4.

But while she has relished the opportunity to get involved on the TV side, she believes that parasport needs to be part of the sporting landscape for more than just a couple of weeks every four years.

She explained: “I think coverage and TV is so powerful. If we can have Paralympic sport on TV, not just every four years but all the time. Newspapers and radio need to cover it. That carries the excitement going forwards and the education and the awareness. We want people getting behind it on TV.

“Channel 4 have been amazing. What they did with the coverage of London 2012 going forwards, even last year in Paris, they are breaking down so many barriers. I can’t thank them enough. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the coverage that we had during those London 2012 Games. I still remember the Superhumans adverts and Thanks for the Warm Up (an advert broadcast after the London Olympics). It’s so wonderful to be part of it and then last year, to be part of the coverage and this year now with Crufts, they have been really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as she did during her swimming career, Simmonds admits that the nerves kick in when she is doing live television.

With the added unpredictability of working with animals, that makes covering Crufts an even greater challenge.

But with the chance to work alongside Clare Balding, with whom she featured during Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympics in Paris, Simmonds believes she could not have a better example to follow.

She added: “I’m so thankful for all the opportunities that I’m getting and I’m loving it. I’m learning from the best, last year I was sitting next to Clare and Rose (Ayling) and here I’m going to be learning from the best which is Clare Balding. I get nervous, I used to get nervous all the time for swimming, but I think when I get nervous it shows I care, it’s passion. I want to do the best I can this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember growing up, you knew when Crufts was in town, you knew it was going to be here at the NEC. To be here and have a role in a way with Channel 4, to be able to learn and educate myself and be part of the team with Clare Balding, Radzi (Chinyanganya) and Ed (Jackson), it’s just wonderful.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts is held from 6-9 March 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk