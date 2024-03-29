Success for High Peak AC at Derbyshire Indoor Mini League

Members of High Peak AC get ready to compete.

In the under 11’s girls age category in the Sprint 1-lap, the dynamic Georgie Riley finished 4th with Lily Heywood impressing, finishing 6th.

In the boys, Scott Curwen finished 3rd with another stellar performance while Alfred Pritchard secured 4th place. In the 3-lap sprint, Georgie Riley again finished 4th with Lily Heywood delivering a season’s best time, coming 6th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spritely Alfred Pritchard finished 2nd with Scott Curwen finishing 3rd and Elliot Pritchard delivering a top 10 result. In the standing long jump, the boys dominated with Scott Curwen, Alfred Pritchard and George Murcott all finishing in the top 4.

In the speed bounce, George Murcott finished 4th with Georgie Riley securing a 10 ten finish. Further success came in the 4 x 1 relay as the boys secured another fine 2nd place finish, the team made up of George Murcott, Alfred Pritchard, Elliot Pritchard, and Scott Curwen, respectively.

To cap off an excellent indoor campaign, the U11 boys managed to finish 2nd overall in the league behind winners Chesterfield, but ahead of the giant clubs of Derby AC and Amber Valley and Erewash AC.

The U13’s continued where they had left off from their last meeting. In the 2 lap sprint, the inform Isabella Curwen secured 5th place with the tenacious Lexi Henshaw, finishing 8th. In the boys, Alfie Fraser, Charlie Henshaw, and Charlie Wardle all delivered top 5 finishes with Charlie Wardle securing 2nd place. In the 8 lap parlauf, Charlie Henshaw and Charlie Wardle secured 1st place with classy performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi Henshaw and Isabella Curwen secured 3rd place with another fine display for the girls. In the standing long jump, Emily Hallsworth and Alfie Fraser both secured top 10 finishes in what was a highly competitive field. In the shot, Jemma Waters and Lexi Henshaw both scored well, while in the boys, Charlie Wardle finished 4th respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the speed bounce, Jemma Waters and Isabella Curwen finished 7th and 8th while in the boys, Charlie Henshaw secured 1st with a imperious performance. In the 2 lap relay, the girls finished 4th.

Starlet, Molly Boam again scored well in the U15’s category, finishing 7h in the shot event and 4th in the speed bounce with a fine effort.