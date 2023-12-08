Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheen managed to notch up another 4 gold medals making it over 140 national titles since 1971. Sheen being one of the country’s most successful Tug Of War teams it was important for us to have a good weekend and get back into the habit of winning multiple gold medals on the day. Taking home the Catchweight, 720kgs, 680kgs and 640kgs titles. It’s the 24th time sheen have won the indoor 640kgs title since 1974.

Pulling with a mix of new and experienced, larger and smaller team members made it easy for Coach Paul Harris to pick balanced and powerful teams throughout the weight categories. We managed to hold off life long and fierce rivals Bosley from over the border in Cheshire for most of the day but one of the toughest pulls was against the rivals in the 600kgs final, Resulting in a 3 end Dog fight and a silver medal for Sheen. We managed to finish a respectable 3rd in the 560kgs with a very youthful side. The men and women’s mixed 4x4 category left us with a 4th place which was a real shame because the girls Beth, Victoria, Charlotte and Adele pulled fantastic but the men just had tired legs from the days pulling.

