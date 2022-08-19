Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club has been in discussions with the 32-year-old regarding an extended contract for several months and despite a significantly improved offer, Masood has opted for a move to another county.

To date, he has scored 1,774 runs for Derbyshire this season, including a top-score of 239 against Sussex.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Bringing Shan to Derbyshire was my priority when joining the Club last winter. He’s shown the performances I knew he was capable of in county cricket and we’ve been keen to extend his deal since very early on in the season.

Shan Masood bats during the Royal London Cup match against Lancashire Lightning.

“The contract renewal reflected his performances and value to the Club, but ultimately we couldn’t match the offer. The other county set their stall out to bring in Shan and while it is of course disappointing to lose a player of his calibre, I and everyone at the Club wish him the very best for the future.

“We’ve seen a different Derbyshire this year and the group have surpassed people’s expectations.

"We’re shaking off that underdog tag and teams know when they play us that it’s going to be a competitive game. There’s more to come from this group and we’ll supplement that core with overseas recruitment, the process for which is already underway.”

Masood added: “I’d like to thank Mickey and his incredible coaching staff for the time and effort they’ve put in so far to create a dressing room environment and culture of the highest standards and performances.

“As a group of players, the camaraderie was second to none. I’ve been very fortunate to be around such a close and supportive group.

“To Ryan and the Supervisory Board, the staff and the supporters, thank you for making me feel at home from day one.

“Derbyshire is a great club with a very positive outlook and inclusive culture. Under Mickey’s project I see the group challenging for trophies and reaching greater heights in the very near future.