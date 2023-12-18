See how many familiar faces you can spot in this retro gallery from Buxton Athletic Club and Buxton Tennis Club down the years
The athletics cub has boasted a thriving junior and adult section for decades, with runners competing in road, track, fell and cross country races all over the country.
In fact, it’s such a great club it was even named England Athletics club of the year in 2017.
Over at the tennis club, locals have enjoyed taking to the court for many years in competitive and friendly action.
And this retro gallery celebrates both clubs success and just some of the people who have helped make it all possible.
Take a look and see if you can spot a friend or family member.