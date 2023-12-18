Buxton Athletic Club and Buxton Tennis Club continue to play a massive part in the sporting life of people around the town.

The athletics cub has boasted a thriving junior and adult section for decades, with runners competing in road, track, fell and cross country races all over the country.

In fact, it’s such a great club it was even named England Athletics club of the year in 2017.

Over at the tennis club, locals have enjoyed taking to the court for many years in competitive and friendly action.

And this retro gallery celebrates both clubs success and just some of the people who have helped make it all possible.

Take a look and see if you can spot a friend or family member.

Get more retro content from around Buxton, here.

1 . Buxton AC down the years Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Buxton AC down the years Buxton AC runners gather before a race. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Buxton AC down the years Buxton AC junior runners gather for a team picture. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Buxton AC down the years Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales