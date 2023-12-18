News you can trust since 1852
Three youngsters get ready to play at Buxton Tennis Club.Three youngsters get ready to play at Buxton Tennis Club.
See how many familiar faces you can spot in this retro gallery from Buxton Athletic Club and Buxton Tennis Club down the years

Buxton Athletic Club and Buxton Tennis Club continue to play a massive part in the sporting life of people around the town.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Mar 2022, 11:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT

The athletics cub has boasted a thriving junior and adult section for decades, with runners competing in road, track, fell and cross country races all over the country.

In fact, it’s such a great club it was even named England Athletics club of the year in 2017.

Over at the tennis club, locals have enjoyed taking to the court for many years in competitive and friendly action.

And this retro gallery celebrates both clubs success and just some of the people who have helped make it all possible.

Take a look and see if you can spot a friend or family member.

Get more retro content from around Buxton, here.

Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners?

1. Buxton AC down the years

Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners? Photo: Submitted

Buxton AC runners gather before a race.

2. Buxton AC down the years

Buxton AC runners gather before a race. Photo: Submitted

Buxton AC junior runners gather for a team picture.

3. Buxton AC down the years

Buxton AC junior runners gather for a team picture. Photo: Submitted

Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners?

4. Buxton AC down the years

Who can you spot amongst these Buxton Athletic Club runners? Photo: Submitted

