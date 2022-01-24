Royal Mail National Darts Championship to take place in Buxton in March

Dennis Preistley will hand out the prizes at the Royal Mail National Darts Championship. He has won two world championships, and was the first player to win both the BDO and WDC world championships, in 1991 and 1994 respectively.

The event, which is open to all Royal Mail employees, will take place on March 5 and 6 at the Palace Hotel.

Allan Grafton, chair of the event, said: “The standard is good with a number of players playing at county level. It is almost like a reunion.

“When people come for the first time they enjoy it that much and come back each year. It is like a family thing and everyone is looking forward to it after two years off due to COVID.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If anyone from Buxton is interested then they are welcome to come in free and watch the action.”

The event involves single competition as well as men’s teams and ladies pairs action.