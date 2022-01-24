Royal Mail National Darts Championship to take place in Buxton in March
Darters will compete for the 34th annual Royal Mail National Darts Championship in Buxton later this year.
The event, which is open to all Royal Mail employees, will take place on March 5 and 6 at the Palace Hotel.
Allan Grafton, chair of the event, said: “The standard is good with a number of players playing at county level. It is almost like a reunion.
“When people come for the first time they enjoy it that much and come back each year. It is like a family thing and everyone is looking forward to it after two years off due to COVID.
“If anyone from Buxton is interested then they are welcome to come in free and watch the action.”
The event involves single competition as well as men’s teams and ladies pairs action.
The presentation night will see former world champion Dennis Priestley dish out the prizes with Sky Sports darts commentator John Gwynne hosting the occasion.