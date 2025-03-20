Our patch is, and always has been, a hotbed of junior sport and plenty of talented youngsters have worn the kits of our numerous clubs over the years.

We’ve got photos of teams from several sports including football, rugby, hockey and cricket, that were used in the Buxton Advertiser across that time period.

Take a look at the gallery and see how many people you can recognise, most of whom will be well into adult life now rather than the fresh-faced youngsters you’ll see here!

If you have any good team photos from years gone by that we can include in a future retro gallery, send them into us by e-mail to [email protected].

Junior teams retro gallery Buxton Braves U8s in 2012 with a new kit

Junior teams retro gallery Buxton Braves U9s in 2013

Junior teams retro gallery Buxton CC U11s in 2016