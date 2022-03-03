Jack Massey celebrates beating Martyn Grainger during their Cruiserweight contest at the Manchester Arena on July 18, 2015.

Retro: 11 pics from the rise of Chapel-en-le-Frith boxing star Jack Massey

Jack Massey has certainly come a long way since his schooldays in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:05 pm

Massey has gone on to become IBO world cruiserweight champion following a night to remember in Bolton in November.

Now with a record of 19-1, with 10 KOs, 28-year-old Massey can look forward to a 2022 that promises title defences, unification bouts, or potentially both.

Here we take a look at his career down the years.

1. A young Jack Massey

Jack Massey poses back in 2013 on his way to stardom.

Photo: contributed

2. Jack Massey with trainers

Jack Massey with his trainers back in 2013

Photo: contributed

3. A young Jack Massey

Jack Massey shows off a trophy won back in 2013.

Photo: contributed

4. A great start for Massey

Jack Massey is pictured after recording a third professional win in Blackpool.

Photo: Karen Priestley

