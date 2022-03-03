Retro: 11 pics from the rise of Chapel-en-le-Frith boxing star Jack Massey

Massey has gone on to become IBO world cruiserweight champion following a night to remember in Bolton in November.
Now with a record of 19-1, with 10 KOs, 28-year-old Massey can look forward to a 2022 that promises title defences, unification bouts, or potentially both.
Here we take a look at his career down the years.
1. A young Jack Massey
Jack Massey poses back in 2013 on his way to stardom.
Photo: contributed
2. Jack Massey with trainers
Jack Massey with his trainers back in 2013
Photo: contributed
3. A young Jack Massey
Jack Massey shows off a trophy won back in 2013.
Photo: contributed
4. A great start for Massey
Jack Massey is pictured after recording a third professional win in Blackpool.
Photo: Karen Priestley