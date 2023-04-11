Katie broke a 2005 V45 record by seven minutes as she took the 20-mile record at Knighton, Staffordshire with a new time of 2.35.38.

The previous record held by Ashby's Sheila Bradley was 2.42.20 and had stood for 18 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie, who has been a member of the club for over five years, finished 32nd out of 127 women in the race.

Katie Rolfe - 20-mile record-breaker.

Her average pace was 7.47per mile over the 20 mile undulating course. She also finished 6th V45 out of 21.

Dave, a relatively new member to the club, joining just over a year ago, has been breaking records across the distances.

Advertisement

He broke the 2020 V50 record at 20 miles held by Mark Sherratt in Knighton.

Advertisement

Dave ran at Lancaster Trimpell 20 miler.

He finished in 2.08.17, breaking the previous record by seven minutes also.

He finished first V50, coming 31st overall out of 521 in the race, running a season's best at this distance on a relatively flat course, covering the 20 miles in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Advertisement

Dave already holds records in the club at half marathon and marathon.

March saw the end of the cross-country season, and there were some great results for Buxton.

Advertisement