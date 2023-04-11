News you can trust since 1852
Records tumble to Buxton AC distance duo

Buxton AC members Katie Rolfe and Dave Finch have just broken two records as the club turned out in force for recent 20-mile races.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

Katie broke a 2005 V45 record by seven minutes as she took the 20-mile record at Knighton, Staffordshire with a new time of 2.35.38.

The previous record held by Ashby's Sheila Bradley was 2.42.20 and had stood for 18 years.

Katie, who has been a member of the club for over five years, finished 32nd out of 127 women in the race.

Katie Rolfe - 20-mile record-breaker.
Her average pace was 7.47per mile over the 20 mile undulating course. She also finished 6th V45 out of 21.

Dave, a relatively new member to the club, joining just over a year ago, has been breaking records across the distances.

He broke the 2020 V50 record at 20 miles held by Mark Sherratt in Knighton.

Dave ran at Lancaster Trimpell 20 miler.

He finished in 2.08.17, breaking the previous record by seven minutes also.

He finished first V50, coming 31st overall out of 521 in the race, running a season's best at this distance on a relatively flat course, covering the 20 miles in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Dave already holds records in the club at half marathon and marathon.

March saw the end of the cross-country season, and there were some great results for Buxton.

The veteran men’s team are celebrating promotion to Division Two of the MACCL, with Tania Wilson (second VF55) and David Soles (third MV60) also putting in fantastic performances to earn their individual toothpaste prizes.