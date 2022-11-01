Katie, who has cerebral palsy and rides for Storey Racing on the roads around the High Peak, Derbyshire and in Cheshire, first competed in the flying 200m event and established a new world record, taking three seconds off the previous time.

The standing start 500m, which is from a start gate, involves extreme effort to get the bike moving as quickly as possible over the two laps and Katie clipped a second off her previous best to win gold, while the 3000m Individual pursuit is a 12-lap standing start and again she landed the gold.

The Omnium is a combination of results from the three previous events plus a 40=lap scratch race involving several riders on the track at the same time and is seen by some as the most complicated and dangerous race in the competition, and again she landed gold.