Positive end to season for Buxton cricket teams

Buxton seniors 2nd team won promotion from Division 6 North by winning their league.

The last weekend of the 2024 season for Buxton cricket teams brought jubilation, relief and frustration, but overall a fantastic season for the club and many individuals recording record achievements.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton seniors 2nd team won promotion from Division 6 North by winning their league. On Saturday they thrashed Nutbrook 2nd team by 10 wickets. Nutbrook all out for 35. 4 wickets each for Chris Simcox and Umair Ali, Umair finishing the season with an impressive 40 wickets. Buxton got the required runs to win in 8.4 overs. Highlight of the season batting wise was for Zia Ul Islam who topped the overall club runs with 840.

Relief for Buxton 1st team who finished the season strongly, making sure they stayed in Division 2 for next season. On Saturday, up against Elvaston 1st team Buxton won by 9 runs. Buxton 177 all out, Alfie Bunting 71 runs (1,000 club runs). Elvaston 168 for 8, Nick Allen 3 wickets for 40 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final game of the season was on Sunday, a must win to stay up, Buxton just defeating Spondon 2nd team by 1 wicket. Batting first Spondon made 204 for 4 declared off 34 overs, Harry Griffin 3 wickets for 25 runs. Buxton in reply 208 for 9 off 32.5 overs, Ben Marsden 73. Credit to Nick Allen and Joel Sanchez to hold out at the end for the win with a vital partnership.

Buxton seniors 3rd team managed to finish a credible 4th place in the league. On Saturday up against Cutthorpe 3rd team, Buxton lost by 3 wickets, Buxton 105 all out, captain Sam Longden 34 runs. Cutthorpe 106 for 7, C. Hazelhurst 4 wickets for 48. While on Sunday in the last game, up against Clowne Town 3rd team, the game was drawn due to rain. Clowne Town made 192 for 3 declared off 30 overs. Buxton 133 for 3 also off 30 overs, Tom Blakeman 69 not out.

Frustration for the senior 4th team over the weekend, in their final game against 1st place team Codnor 2nd team, rain meant no play was possible at all on the Sunday, leaving Codnor promoted from Division 10 and Buxton having to wait and see what happens regarding promotion for next year.

The team did play Saturday recording a 112 run win over Matlock and Cromford 3rd team. Buxton 208 for 6 off 37 overs, Faye Smith 65 and 825 runs for the season, Finlay Smith 43. Cromford all out for 96 in 39.1 overs, Steve Clark 3 for 14 and Finlay Smith 3 for 12.