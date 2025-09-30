Photos from the Chelmorton Chase run in the sun

The Chelmorton Chase is a five-mile mixed-terrain running race, with a tough climb and a fast downhill finish.

The course includes roads, tracks, and limestone trails with spectacular views of the Peak District and this year the race took place on Sunday September, 28.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We had a bumper breadth of club entries from Buxton AC to High Peak AC, Long Eaton, Belper, Matlock Soul Mates and others.”

The local winner was Harry Mosley and Gemma Cox was awarded the Windross Shield for first lady home and first male runner, holding a building front place from the starts was Thomas Oliver in 31 mins 34 seconds.

Veteran over forty winners, were Macclesfield Harriers Oliver Barber and first Vet lady to Emma Foxx High Peak Triathlon runners.

Medals were awarded for the first 100 runners over the finish line.

