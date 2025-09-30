Giving the camera a quick wave. Photo Chelmorton Chaseplaceholder image
Giving the camera a quick wave. Photo Chelmorton Chase

Photos from the Chelmorton Chase run in the sun

By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Sep 2025, 09:54 BST
There was a good turnout for the Chelmorton Chase which saw runners take on a the Peak District hills in the sunshine.

The Chelmorton Chase is a five-mile mixed-terrain running race, with a tough climb and a fast downhill finish.

The course includes roads, tracks, and limestone trails with spectacular views of the Peak District and this year the race took place on Sunday September, 28.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We had a bumper breadth of club entries from Buxton AC to High Peak AC, Long Eaton, Belper, Matlock Soul Mates and others.”

The local winner was Harry Mosley and Gemma Cox was awarded the Windross Shield for first lady home and first male runner, holding a building front place from the starts was Thomas Oliver in 31 mins 34 seconds.

Veteran over forty winners, were Macclesfield Harriers Oliver Barber and first Vet lady to Emma Foxx High Peak Triathlon runners.

Medals were awarded for the first 100 runners over the finish line.

Sole Mates team pushing hard toward the Rakes. Photo Chelmorton Chase

1. Pushing hard

Sole Mates team pushing hard toward the Rakes. Photo Chelmorton Chase

Thomas Guliver turning into High Stool with a convincing first place. Photo Chelmorton Chase

2. Convincing first place

Thomas Guliver turning into High Stool with a convincing first place. Photo Chelmorton Chase

Striding through the streets. Photo Chelmorton Chase

3. Striding through the streets

Striding through the streets. Photo Chelmorton Chase

Hands up. Photo Chelmorton Chase

4. Hands up

Hands up. Photo Chelmorton Chase

