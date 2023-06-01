Organised by Buxton Athletic Club under guidance of race director Paul Markall, who coordinated a large of volunteers to enable it run smoothly, 392 runners from across the UK, set off from the Buxton Opera House to head up the long climb up the Leek Road towards Axe Edge before dropping down past High Edge, taking in the picturesque views of Chrome Hill.

They were then faced with the gruelling climb up from Glutton Bridge before returning to Buxton via Harpur Hill.

After weaving their way through the streets to Pavilion Gardens, they were met by the welcome sight of the finish line along promenade and the cheers of locals and visitors in the Gardens.

Phil Hardman receives his prize after victory in Buxton. Photo by Frank Golden.

Hardman won with a time of 1:19:26, followed in second place by Carlos Everall and in third Tim Barry of Stockport Harriers.

Jolley from City of Portsmouth was home in 1:27:37, followed by second female Dominique Searle, representing Cheshire Dragons, and third Diane Mcvey from Wilmslow RC.

A large contingent of runners came from Chorlton Runners, who took both the male and female team prizes.

The first runner from Buxton AC was Johnathan Sewell in 38th in 1:34:29 followed by first Buxton lady Rebecca Corbett in 106th place in 1:46:29. Heather Haggis then came 126th. Bill Mcdonald finished in 227th with Beverly Golden 255th and in 306th place was Gemma Davies.

