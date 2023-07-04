The race, taking in trails and parkland around the city, consists of 11 timed stages totalling 20km.

Athletes can choose to run by themselves or in a pair.

Paul Markall finished with a time of 1:41:51, making him 60th in his age class.

Joanne Bednall at Great Hucklow. Photo by Paul Markall.

He was followed by Ruth Gowers in 1:41:51, who was 36th in her class.

Meanwhile, Stefan Ledin and Kate Ledin were the 251st mixed pair, finishing in 2:37:34.

The Hope Fell race took place in midweek taking runners on a tough course up Win Hill.

Buxton were led home by Will Longden, who finished in fourth place and was the first male under 23.

He was followed by his sister Grace in 58th place, taking first female under 18.

Other Buxton runners were Paul Markall, 113th, Katie Rolfe, 123rd and Pete Bailey 171st.

There was a large turnout of the Buxton AC for the Great Hucklow fell race.

Chris Rushworth was the first Buxton in 16th place.

Tom Tredwell was 39th, Jo Bednall 46th and first female vet 50, Katie Rolfe 60th and first female vet 40, Paul Markall 62nd, Ross Martland 66th, and Gemma Tredwell 82nd.

Pete Bailey was 93rd, Sheila Bradley 109th, Bev Golden 110th, Heather Fryer-Winder 118th and Tracy Gregory 119th.