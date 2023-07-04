News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Paul Markall leads Buxton AC home in Round Sheffield Run

Four Buxton AC members took part in in the Round Sheffield Run, writes Joanne Cudahy.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read

The race, taking in trails and parkland around the city, consists of 11 timed stages totalling 20km.

Athletes can choose to run by themselves or in a pair.

Paul Markall finished with a time of 1:41:51, making him 60th in his age class.

Joanne Bednall at Great Hucklow. Photo by Paul Markall.Joanne Bednall at Great Hucklow. Photo by Paul Markall.
Joanne Bednall at Great Hucklow. Photo by Paul Markall.
Most Popular

He was followed by Ruth Gowers in 1:41:51, who was 36th in her class.

Meanwhile, Stefan Ledin and Kate Ledin were the 251st mixed pair, finishing in 2:37:34.

The Hope Fell race took place in midweek taking runners on a tough course up Win Hill.

Buxton were led home by Will Longden, who finished in fourth place and was the first male under 23.

He was followed by his sister Grace in 58th place, taking first female under 18.

Other Buxton runners were Paul Markall, 113th, Katie Rolfe, 123rd and Pete Bailey 171st.

There was a large turnout of the Buxton AC for the Great Hucklow fell race.

Chris Rushworth was the first Buxton in 16th place.

Tom Tredwell was 39th, Jo Bednall 46th and first female vet 50, Katie Rolfe 60th and first female vet 40, Paul Markall 62nd, Ross Martland 66th, and Gemma Tredwell 82nd.

Pete Bailey was 93rd, Sheila Bradley 109th, Bev Golden 110th, Heather Fryer-Winder 118th and Tracy Gregory 119th.

Buxton Athletic Club is a community based, inclusive athletics and running club that offers quality coaching to all ages and abilities from 7 to 70+ and is the current National EA Club of The Year.

Related topics:Buxton