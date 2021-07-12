Oulton Park displays see Hayfield's Christian Iddon go second in BSB standings

Christian Iddon celebrates his win at Oulton Park on Saturday. Photo: J Wright/Double Red.

After a superb victory on Saturday, the Hayfield rider followed that up with a pair of hard-fought fourth places on Sunday aboard the factory-supported VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4 RR to leave the Scottish track with a six-point lead.

In Saturday’s race, it was Iddon’s rival Jason O’Halloran who made the early running before Iddon took the lead on the second lap. Despite a brief foray at the front by Danny Buchan, Iddon was soon back in front and although shadowed by his rivals, he hung on to take his second career win.

Starting from the front row in Sunday’s opening 30-lap encounter, Iddon again took the lead early on which he held until half race distance. But such was the ferocity, he became embroiled in a three-rider battle for the final podium positions for the remainder of the race but just missed out and had to settle for fourth.

The second race followed a similar pattern with Iddon holding onto second place for the first half of the race despite numerous riders battling at the head of the field.

As places constantly changed Iddon found himself shuffled back to fourth when the red flags came out following a crash meaning he missed out on the podium again.

Iddon said: “I struggled a bit in the first race on Sunday when the bike had a full fuel load, and I wasn’t riding as smoothly as I had been. I made a few mistakes and got mugged on the last lap which meant I ended up fourth, but the second race was a lot better.

"I was in the mix throughout and my pace was good but there were some sizeable moves, and I lost a couple of places. But I felt good and regained some of those places quite quickly only for the red flag to come out. It was a shame as I felt the race was coming to me and I felt confident of a podium if the race had gone the full distance.

"With a win and two fourths, I’ve taken a good haul of points and it’s obviously great to be leading the championship.”