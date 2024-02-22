New Mills pupils score a school record in football competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Budding Beckhams from one of Derbyshire’s small schools took to the pitch to test their mettle in a county-wide competition – going further than ever before.

Pupils from St. George’s C.E. Primary School, in New Mills, have been given a reason to celebrate after competing in the Derbyshire Schools’ Sports Association (DSSA) Small Schools Football finals in Derby.

To get this far, the Year 4, 5 and 6 boys first won the small schools cluster tournament in New Mills and then went on to win the High Peak stage in Glossop.

The St. George’s C.E. Primary School football team

The final took place at the Racecourse Park, in St Mark’s Road, Derby, in one of the first competitions to be held at the new £12 million football hub. St. George’s took home third place.

Sarah Craig, head of school, said: “We have never got this far before and it is an amazing achievement.

“They played incredibly well and behaved excellently throughout the whole competition. We are so proud of how well they did and the really put everything they could into that day. The practice has certainly paid off and we could not be prouder of them.”

The St. George’s team won the first two games by 1-0, before losing the third against Mugginton 3-1, who came second in the tournament.