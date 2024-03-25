Jack Morley has committed his future to Lancashire but will spend this year with Derbyshire.

The 22-year-old has committed his future to the Red Rose until the end of the 2026 season but will continue his development with a move to the Incora County Ground for all formats during 2024.

However, the Club does hold a recall option based on injuries, selection, and changes in circumstance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morley – a graduate of Lancashire’s age-group and Academy system – has made 30 first team appearances for the Club in First-Class and List A cricket since debuting during the 2020 season.

In 2023, Rochdale-born Morley claimed 18 wickets in 13 first team appearances and spent a portion of the winter on tour with England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about the news of his extended contract and loan move, Jack Morley said: “Firstly, I am delighted to have signed a new deal with Lancashire Cricket and look forward to representing my home county for many more years to come.

“I am also excited by the opportunity of spending the season with Derbyshire, stepping out of my comfort zone, and getting more game time in first team cricket with the aim of improving as a bowler and also growing as a person.

Advertisement

“This will be a new experience for me as all I have ever known is playing at Lancashire and Emirates Old Trafford, but it is one I am looking forward to and I would like to thank both Lancashire and Derbyshire for allowing it to happen.”

Advertisement

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton also commented: “Once it became clear that Jack was likely to head out on loan this season, our priority was to ensure he was tied down to a new contract with Lancashire, as we see his long-term future here with us at Emirates Old Trafford.

“Secondly, we wanted to find Jack a loan move that suits him, allows him to test himself in a new environment but also to get regular game time in all formats throughout the season.