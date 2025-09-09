Mixed weekend for Iddon at Donington Park

Christian Iddon in action at Donington Park. Photo: Michael Hallam.

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki moved to fifth in the British Superbike Championship following four 'sprint' length races at Donington Park.

This was the first time the Championship would return to a venue already visited this season and after a tough time at the Donington Park venue earlier in the year, everyone was eager to see what improvements Iddon and the team had made as racing returned.

Practice showed a lot of promise but sadly the qualifying didn't reflect that as despite a personal best lap, Iddon was only able to qualify in 11th on the grid which made for a tough first race in which he came home in tenth.

Sunday rolled around and the large crowd would be getting an extra race to enjoy to replace the race missed earlier in the year.

Iddon made a great first race outing, as after starting tenth he was able to move to a strong sixth at the flag and followed that up with a fourth in the third race of the weekend.

Expectations were high for the final race of the weekend but things didn't work out as hoped as Iddon was only able to cross the line in ninth position after making a number of mistakes whilst tyring to push forwards.

The results were wide ranging over the weekend for Iddon but his consistent point scoring saw him move to fifth in the series and within touching distance of third with the 'Showdown' part of the season coming up.

Iddon said: “This weekend has been full of ups and downs but on reflection it has been a positive one and to move up in the Championship standings is great for myself and for the team.

"I had massive expectations coming into this round as when we were here earlier in the year it was a struggle and I know how far we have come since then but for some reason, that didn't immediately translate and qualifying was pretty poor which was always going to make things hard for me in the first race and that's pretty much how it played out.

"I got a much better start in the second race and as I had clear air I could run my own lines and ride how I wanted to and as such I got faster and faster. I just wish the races were full length. The third race also played to my strengths as the slightly damp conditions suited me and I was able to bring home another fourth place.

"Honestly the last race was a disaster. I got away near the front but my pace and feeling just wasn't there and I don't know why as the bike was unchanged. It still should have been a top six but each time I tried to move forwards, I went backwards. I left the round feeling very frustrated but as I said, all in all it has been good and I can't wait to get to Assen as I really feel it will suit our bike.”

Iddon has now moved to fifth in the Championship standings with the next round of the series at the 'cathedral of speed' as it heads abroad to Holland and the Assen circuit on the 19th-21st September.