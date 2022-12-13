Mixed night for Caylum Martin as Buxton ABC stage successful annual show

Martin had the unfortunate experience of his opponent pulling out at the last minute and was unable to box.

However, approaching his 10th bout in a year, Caylum was awarded Buxton's Most Outstanding Boxer after a fantastic season.

Advertisement

Totally dedicated to his sport, Caylum was presented with the coveted Gary Thompson Trophy by Matt Thompson.

Keanan Bates is announced as the winner.

Topping the bill and returning after a three year break, Keanan Bates was equally matched in a terrific contest against Chorley opposition.

Both lads were sharp and fit, and had their successes on the front foot.

Advertisement

Bates showed his experience and pushed his man back to score more frequently in rounds two and three and take the bout. Bates will be out again in two weeks and this will be another bout worthy of a rematch.

Cyle Mcguigan was looking for a third win in three after two early stoppages earlier in November. Instead he got more valuable experience with a tough contest against an aggressive come forward boxer.

Advertisement

Fin Mcguigan is the club's Most Improved Boxer of the Year but was narrowly edged out on points, as was Jayden Green.

Rhys Bramwell took on brave opposition from Aldercar & Langley Mill and had a little too much fire power, securing victory.

Advertisement

Ennis Kirk-Fletcher and his Trinity opponent put on a fantastic display which Ennis deservedly won while Jack Carr made a losing debut, stopped due to a nose injury in the final round.

Lewis Lingard had a great contest against very able Bradford opposition, moving through the gears to secure the win.

Advertisement

Josh Tatton's Birmingham opponent demonstrated a granite chin, while walking on to Tatton’s heavy jabs and back hands, but Tatton was the rightful victor in the end.