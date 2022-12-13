Mixed night for Caylum Martin as Buxton ABC stage successful annual show
It was a night of mixed emotion for Caylum Martin as Buxton Amateur Boxing Club staged their annual show at the town’s Devonshire Dome.
Martin had the unfortunate experience of his opponent pulling out at the last minute and was unable to box.
However, approaching his 10th bout in a year, Caylum was awarded Buxton's Most Outstanding Boxer after a fantastic season.
Totally dedicated to his sport, Caylum was presented with the coveted Gary Thompson Trophy by Matt Thompson.
Topping the bill and returning after a three year break, Keanan Bates was equally matched in a terrific contest against Chorley opposition.
Both lads were sharp and fit, and had their successes on the front foot.
Bates showed his experience and pushed his man back to score more frequently in rounds two and three and take the bout. Bates will be out again in two weeks and this will be another bout worthy of a rematch.
Cyle Mcguigan was looking for a third win in three after two early stoppages earlier in November. Instead he got more valuable experience with a tough contest against an aggressive come forward boxer.
Fin Mcguigan is the club's Most Improved Boxer of the Year but was narrowly edged out on points, as was Jayden Green.
Rhys Bramwell took on brave opposition from Aldercar & Langley Mill and had a little too much fire power, securing victory.
Ennis Kirk-Fletcher and his Trinity opponent put on a fantastic display which Ennis deservedly won while Jack Carr made a losing debut, stopped due to a nose injury in the final round.
Lewis Lingard had a great contest against very able Bradford opposition, moving through the gears to secure the win.
Josh Tatton's Birmingham opponent demonstrated a granite chin, while walking on to Tatton’s heavy jabs and back hands, but Tatton was the rightful victor in the end.
Liam Howard had a difficult debut and was stopped in the first round by his come forward opponent while Cav Holford stepped up for his second bout in quick succession, and built on his winning debut, pushing forward to secure a stoppage at the end of the first.