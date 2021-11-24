Massive chance for Jack Massey on Friday, says big fight promoter
Fight Academy promoter Dennis Hobson stressed that Friday night represents a fantastic opportunity for Chapel ace Jack 'One Smack' Massey to stake his claim on the world scene - but he will need to be at his very best to come out on top.
Massey takes on Belgium's Bilal Laggoune for the International Boxing Organisation World Cruiserweight title in Bolton and Hobson said: “When you look at the names who’ve won this title, some of them have created absolute legacies in the sport.
“So, to be on the same page as them is a fantastic achievement; nice company to be in.
“Jack left Queensberry Promotions a bit disillusioned with the game and within two weeks of coming with us he won the IBF European Title and is now in for a world title straight away.
"Things like this just don’t happen, there’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes. We’re good at getting our fighters opportunities. If it was easy, everybody would be doing it.”
He added: “This is a platform for both Jack and Laggoune to move into some mega fights. He looks the part does Jack, and he’s exciting to watch. It’s a tough fight but so it should be, it’s a world title fight.
“You don’t just get given these belts, you have to earn them. He’s in with a kid who’s beatable but if he’s not up to it then he’ll get found out.
“We believe in Jack, he’s not in with Floyd Mayweather but has got a very credible opponent who will be as determined as Jack to become a world champ. You don’t win an opportunity like this without having to dig deep, but we believe Jack has it in him to do that.”