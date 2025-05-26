Luis Reece's 3 for 21 from 10 overs helped to get Derbyshire over the line against Kent.

Luis Reece led Derbyshire’s victory charge as they rolled over Kent before lunch on the final day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match at Derby.

The all-rounder picked up two wickets to claim outstanding figures of 3 for 21 from 10 overs with Derbyshire beating the visitors by an innings and 14 runs.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur said: "The boys were outstanding. I thought they did a fantastic job, from ball one we were on it

"We threw the first punch and got big runs and Kent were the team who played under pressure for the game.

"We want to have that winning mindset all the time and be a team that's hard to beat and once you become that team the next step is winning and winning is hard.

"Getting over that final hurdle is tough and we are still very much in that progressive phase but I'm really liking what I'm seeing and the attitude, the belief and the confidence that is coming out of the dressing room now is no end so I'm very, very happy."

After Zak Chappell struck with the first ball of the day, Kent folded in feeble fashion, losing four wickets in eight overs, to slump to 247 for 9, the injured Jake Ball unable to bat.

It was Derbyshire’s second win of the season which takes them above Glamorgan to second in the table while Kent have now lost four matches in a row.

Kent’s slide to another defeat started when Tawanda Muyeye was caught behind taking on a short ball from Chappell.

Muyeye clearly thought it had come off his shoulder but given his side were still 104 runs behind with three wickets already down, it was not a great shot for the situation.

That was a straightforward catch for Brooke Guest but the wicketkeeper took a much sharper one five overs later standing up to Luis Reece when Chris Benjamin pushed forward and edged into his gloves.

Kent’s hopes of at least frustrating Derbyshire now rested with Jack Leaning and Harry Finch but the pair were quickly parted with Reece celebrating a second success of the morning.

Leaning failed to get over a drive and substitute fielder Nick Potts took a good tumbling catch diving forward at deep mid off.

Derbyshire were now all over the visitors and in the next over, Finch went to turn Anuj Dal off his legs but the ball came off his thigh pad and onto the stumps.

Matt Parkinson had resisted well as nightwatchman in the first innings but this time he lasted only seven balls before he went half forward to Jack Morley and was lbw.

Grant Stewart struck some muscular blows , pulling Pat Brown for six, but the end came 15 minutes before the interval when he sliced the fast bowler to third man where Potts pulled off a superb diving catch.