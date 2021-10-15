Members of High Peak Athletics Club celebrate success.

Is your child - or someone you know - pictured in our gallery of High Peak's sports scene down the years?

For our latest retro sports gallery, we’re taking a look at Buxton’s athletics and school sports scene.

By stephen thirkill
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:43 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:08 am

Have a look and see if someone you know features. And if you like this gallery, why not check out our junior football gallery here

1. Buxton Athletics Club

Members of Buxton AC pose during an event.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Fairfield Infant School

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

3. New Mills Juniors U11’s

New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Buxton Junior School

Buxton Junior School youngsters Archie MacKenzie, Marissa Jackson, Dominic Bollington, Minette Ward and Pierce Bramwell.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
High PeakBuxton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4