Is your child - or someone you know - pictured in our gallery of High Peak's sports scene down the years?

Have a look and see if someone you know features. And if you like this gallery, why not check out our junior football gallery here
1. Buxton Athletics Club
Members of Buxton AC pose during an event.
Photo: Submitted
2. Fairfield Infant School
Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. New Mills Juniors U11’s
New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season.
Photo: submitted
4. Buxton Junior School
Buxton Junior School youngsters Archie MacKenzie, Marissa Jackson, Dominic Bollington, Minette Ward and Pierce Bramwell.
Photo: Anne Shelley