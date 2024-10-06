Injured Christian Iddon ruled out of British Superbike Championship finale
The injury was worse than first thought and required surgery to reconstruct the mid foot.
Unable to push through the foot, It would be impossible for Christian to race his Oxford Racing Moto Rapido V4R.
"This is clearly not the news I wanted to bring. I've suffered a few injuries throughout my career that range in severity and I had hoped and felt this one wasn't too bad but the nature of the breaks are more complex than first understood.
"I had surgery on Friday (04/10) and I am very fortunate to have had one of the top foot surgeons complete the operation.
"Just a few rounds ago we were a credible Championship threat and I felt more in tune with my bike then I ever have so for the season to end this way is very tough to take but this is sometimes the nature of our sport.
"The crash itself was not a big one. It involved a number of riders but we all just basically had nowhere to go so it wasn't anyone's fault. I was hit by another bike and that's what caused the damage. It's just more frustrating to be caught up in something like that.
"I'm pleased the surgery is now completed so I can focus on recovery and getting 100% fit for 2025."
