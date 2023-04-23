News you can trust since 1852
Members of High Peak Athletics club celebrate success.Members of High Peak Athletics club celebrate success.
If you're involved in the Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and High Peak athletics scene then you might just be in our gallery

Thousands of athletes have played a huge role in making the sport thrive across Buxton and the High Peak area down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

From clubs, schools and park runs – people just want to get out to compete.

This week we’ve dug into our archives to bring you these great action pics. Take a look and see if you can see anyone you know.

Send your retro pics to [email protected]

Get more sports news on our website, here.

Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Buxton, who previously represented the High Peak in the county finals of the Sportshall Athletics competition.

1. Fairfield Endowed Junior School

Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Buxton, who previously represented the High Peak in the county finals of the Sportshall Athletics competition. Photo: Submitted

A group of Buxton youngsters gather at an event.

2. Ready to race

A group of Buxton youngsters gather at an event. Photo: Submitted

Harpur Hill School celebrate a win in a cluster competition against St Annes and Fairfield Primary Schools

3. Victory for Harpur Hill School

Harpur Hill School celebrate a win in a cluster competition against St Annes and Fairfield Primary Schools Photo: submitted

Buxton Athletic Club members enjoy the social side of the club

4. Buxton Athletic Club

Buxton Athletic Club members enjoy the social side of the club Photo: Submitted

