​Iddon returns on tragic weekend at Oulton Park

Christian Iddon leads the way into a corner at Oulton Park. Photo: Michael Hallam.

Hayfield’s Christian Iddon got his British Superbike Championship season under way at Oulton Park at the weekend but it was a meeting overshadowed by tragedy.

​Iddon crashed out in the qualifier for race one having been seventh fastest, then recording an eight-place finish before failing to finish race two.

But a huge 11-rider crash in the accompanying Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race on Monday saw two riders killed, another with 'significant injuries' and a further five with minor injuries.

Owen Jenner and New Zealander Shane Richardson lost their lives and Tom Tunstall was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries as the entire meeting was abandoned.