​Iddon goes third after tough weekend at Snetterton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Christian Iddon and his Oxford racing Moto Rapido Ducati squad battled the changeable British weather to climb to third in the British Superbike title hunt at Snetterton.

​The British Superbike Championship arrived at the Norfolk based Snetterton circuit for round five but the weekend was greeted with inclement and changeable weather that played its part throughout the weekend.

The initial practices went well and the time-sheets looked positive but the ‘on bike’ feeling wasn’t quite reflecting that pace and it left Iddon and the team with some searching to do for a better feeling with the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday rolled in and along with it came the rain. Iddon was instantly fast but crashed in FP3, just 30 minutes before qualifying, which left the team with a huge amount of work to do.

Christian Iddon in action at Snetterton. Photo: Michael Hallam.

They set to work and got the bike rebuilt back to perfection before Iddon rushed back on track for qualifying where he was to place ninth on the grid for the first race.

The track was now drying at a rapid pace but it was still very wet as the pitlane opened for the first race of the weekend but Iddon was nowhere to be seen. Iddon and his team had missed the pit exit cut off time and would have to start from the very back of the grid.

With a sub optimal tyre choice and a last place grid slot it was never going to be an easy task but another rider’s misfortune played in Iddon’s favour as a red flag meant there would be a five lap dash to decide the final places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now from 21st on the grid, Iddon battled forward in treacherous conditions to a superb sixth at the flag and a great result for both himself and the team after a challenging day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday brought brighter skies but the second race was again rain-affected. Another short sprint saw Iddon move up from his seventh place grid slot to third at the flag to take his sixth podium of the season.

As the lights went out for the final race of the weekend, Iddon powered his Oxford Racing Ducati to the front of the field and was clearly feeling good on his bike. It was a thrilling six way scrap all the way to the flag with Iddon taking yet another podium in third and moving into third in the title chase.

Iddon said: “This weekend we have had everything thrown at us but at the end of it all we have reduced the gap to the head of the championship and moved up to third in the title table so it’s all positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saturday was crazy and we salvaged a great position and then to come away with a pair of podiums on Sunday was fantastic."

"I feel a little disappointed not to have won the final race as the team made a really positive change to the bike and I felt genuinely good on the bike but this is a tough championship and we took home strong points none the less so we have to be content with our efforts."