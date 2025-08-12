Iddon claims first podium of the season at Thruxton

Christian Iddon in action at Thruxton last weekend. Photo: Michael Hallam.

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki scored their first podium of the season at the sixth round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship at Hampshire's incredibly fast Thruxton circuit.

The Friday practices had gone well and Iddon progressed directly into Q2. With tyres being such an important factor around the peculiar circuit, Iddon and the team focused all their efforts on race pace but only time would tell if it would pay off.

Despite setting his personal best ever lap at the circuit, Iddon was to start the first race from ninth on the grid but as the lights went out it was clear his pace was better than his grid slot.

Moving forwards through the group he maintained a top three position whilst trying to conserve tyre and it was all looking good until a strong move from another rider forced Iddon wide and out of contention.

The Sunday Sprint race was cut short due to an incident which meant the re-start was even more frantic with Iddon matching his season best with fourth position.

It was the final race of the weekend though where the real pace came from Iddon and his ZX10RR. Iddon pushed to the front off the start and was never out of the top two positions for the majority of the race.

It was an epic battle with a five rider shootout in the closing stages with Christian managing to cross the line in 3rd and take a fantastic podium finish.

Iddon said: “This has been a great weekend from myself and the team and I really cannot thank them enough for putting a great bike beneath me.

"This track is all about tyres and we worked super hard on Friday, doing nearly three race runs to understand the situation. This helped to get a set up but regardless of that, the ZX10-RR as a base package has a clear advantage in this type of circuit in certain areas and I was quite confident we could exploit that fact.

"After a fairly decent qualifying I was feeling good going into the first long race but everyone is always nervous about how long the tyre will last to start with. I thought I'd played it perfectly until I got pushed wide at a really bad time in the race. I was super disappointed to miss out on a potential top position but that's the nature of racing.

"I knew the sprint race would be more difficult for us as the softer tyre took away our main advantage and that turned out to be the case but I was able to put the hammer down and stick in there."

"In the final race I got off near the front and slotted into second position behind championship leader Brad Ray. I spent the whole race watching his every move and following his super constant pace just trying to conserve tyres and try to work out a way I could tactically have a chance to win.

"I had a clear area of the track I was strong but I knew the run to the last chicane would be a hard one to defend if it was me out front. With a lop or so to go I lost another place to Danny Kent which I hadn't accounted for but the plan was still good until I failed to make the move I wanted on Ray into Church Corner and from that point on I knew it was more about defence to save the podium.

"To get my first podium with the team feels fantastic and it was a great weekend all round for us. I'm excited for what lies ahead as we move into the second half of the championship."

Iddon now sits sixth in the Championship standings with the next round of the series at Cadwell Park on the 23rd to the 25th August.