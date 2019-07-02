Hudson-Prentice keen to make the most of his chance at Derbyshire

Derbyshire all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice has revealed how club cricket helped him rediscover his love for the game after he was released by Sussex.

The 23-year-old, who this week fell one run short of marking his first-class debut for Derbyshire with a century, began his journey back to the county circuit by playing for East Grinstead.

He admits the disappointment experienced when Sussex let him go three years ago left him questioning whether he had a future in cricket.

“The feelings you get from being released are multiple and none of them is that good,” he said.

“You look at yourself and ask if I am good enough and where my head is at, which is why I had the year off in 2017.

“I played club cricket for East Grinstead and had a good season with them, getting my love for the game back.”

Playing for the MCC Young Cricketers also brought him to the attention of Steve Kirby, who is now assistant coach at Derbyshire.

“Steve has had a massive influence on me deciding to join Derbyshire,” Hudson-Prentice continued.

“He was the one who got in touch and asked if I wanted to come up and trial, and I bit his hand off.

“This is a second chance to show who I am and what I can be as a cricketer, so I really want to push on and try and impress.

“That hunger and passion for the game have become larger over the last two years, especially with the work I’ve had to put in to get back to this stage of having a contract again.

“To be able to say I’m ready to keep pushing on and improving is testament to all the people who have worked with me over the last 18 months.

“Now is the time to back the belief and faith that has been put in me by Derbyshire.”