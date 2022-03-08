How you can get your sports news in the Buxton Advertiser
We want to bring you the best possible sports section we can each week – full of local sports news.
But we need your help to make that possible.
We’ve got Buxton FC covered, but there’s much more going on than just the football club.
Is there a sporting event going on at your school that you want to shout about? Do you know someone who is doing great at sport at your local club or workplace? Is there a volunteer who deserves some deserved recognition? Or perhaps you just want to see your club’s activities get mentioned each week.
It doesn’t have to be something happening this week, we’d also love to see any old pictures you may have of Buxton’s sporting scene.
If you have anything for us then this is your chance to shout about your success stories.
All you need to do is email some information, along with contact details and pictures, to [email protected]