Hope Valley Football League pays respects to John Greatorex

Players and officials show their respect at the Dove Holes v Bakewell Town match.

Seven league fixtures and 1 Derbyshire Cup fixture involving a Hope Valley Football League side were played this weekend, as clubs, officials, league members and associates paid their respects to the late John Greatorex.

The league announced the incredibly sad passing of long-serving Vice Chairman, John Greatorex on Thursday 10th October, an announcement which generated a beautiful response from all who knew John.

John had been involved within the Hope Valley Amateur Football League for over 50 years, starting off as a referee before joining the league committee and eventually becoming the Vice Chair and Registrar. John was also the leagues official representative at the DCFA.

John will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him and a huge hole has been left within the Hope Valley Football League. The league would like to thank everyone who left kind words following on from the announcement and also everyone who participated in the minutes silence prior to kick-off this weekend.

The Premier Division kicked off with a 9-goal thriller at Stretfield Sports Ground, as Chapel Town Firsts beat Bamford in a close and action-packed game. Lewis Coates scored Chapels first goal, followed by a Tyson Elwin brace. Josh Wood got his 6th of the season, with Josh Edwards securing all 3 points.

Furness Vale welcomed the 19th Hole in the second Premier Division fixture, and another goal packed game was in store for the attendees. The sides couldn’t be separated come the final whistle, and the points were fairly shared after a fantastic battle ended with a 3-3 draw. Jose Carlos Da Silva Pintos Junior grabbed a brace for Furness, with their third courtesy of Ben Lomas. The 19th Hole’s goals were provided by Liam Brookes and Cameron Wallace, who also got himself a brace on the day.

Table toppers Hayfield Firsts hosted Tideswell United and were looking to extend the gap at the summit with Buxworth Firsts not in action. They did just that, beating Tideswell 7-1, generating a 3-point gap at the top of the Premier Division. All 7 goals were dispatched by different players, with 1 of the 7 an own goal. Ollie and Joseph Wyatt both grabbed 1 a piece, with George Howell, Hayden Brownsword and Lewis Nolan also in on the action. Joe Armstrong continued to make headlines as he grabbed his 12th goal in 4 games, increasing the gap at the top of the golden boot table. Tideswell’s only response came courtesy of Josh Hall.

Dove Holes Firsts were the final Premier Division side in action as they fulfilled their postponed Derbyshire Cup fixture, welcoming Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division side Bakewell Town FC to the Dove Holes Cricket Club. Bakewell were always going to be a tough opponent, and Dove have never shied away from a challenge. This was reflected as the game couldn’t be decided in 90 minutes, with a spectacular 4-4 draw forcing the sides to a penalty shootout. Dove found themselves 3-1 down at the break, but found a way back into the game with goals from Dan Gilbride, Tom Forder and a James Gemmell double.