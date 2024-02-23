​High Peak produce best Sportshall League score

High Peak's athletes put on a great display in Chesterfield.

​In the U11s category, the girls and boys again delivered a dominating performance with an abundance of talent on show. In the Sprint 1- Lap, Scott Curwen posted a fine effort finishing first with Alfred Pritchard coming third.

In the girls, the in-form Georgie Riley finished third with Lily Heywood again finishing in the top ten. In the 2- lap sprint, Scott Curwen came second with Alfred Pritchard finishing fourth and George Murcott, alongside debutant Elliott Pritchard, also posting top ten scores.

In the girls, both Lily Heywood and Georgie Riley both delivered fine top ten efforts. More success came in the vertical high jump with Scott Curwen and Alfred Pritchard taking first and second respectively. In the girls, Freya Nederend scored well, finishing sixth.

In the standing triple jump, George Murcott again produced a commendable effort, finishing fourth, while In the 4 x 1 relay, both High Peak teams delivered a captivating performance, with the Boys coming second and girls fourth respectively.

Further success for High Peak AC came in the U13s category, continuing their fine vein of form.

In the 2- lap sprint, Charlie Wardle took first place with a towering performance. Alfie Fraser and Charlie Henshaw also delivered top ten results. In the girls, Isabella Curwen, Emily Hallworth and Lexi Henshaw all scored well with top ten finishes.

In the 4-lap event, there was further joy as Isabella Curwen came third and Jemma Waters finished fifth with excellent efforts. In the vertical high jump, Isabella Curwen top scored with a superb result, while Jemma Waters again delivered a top ten score.

In the boys, Alfie Fraser scored heavily with a strong fourth place finish, while in the standing triple jump Lexi Henshaw finished seventh with a valiant effort.

In the boys, Charlie Wardle and Charlie Henshaw both scored well, finishing fourth and seventh respectively. In the shot, Jemma Waters finished fourth with Lexi Henshaw an Emily Hallworth posting top ten results, and in the 4 x 2 relay, the girls scored well, finishing fourth in a highly competitive field.

In the U15s category, Molly Boam again delivered for the High Peak AC, finishing sixth in the 2-lap sprint and scoring well in the vertical high jump and shot, with top ten finishes.

Overall the High Peak AC team scored 222 points, which is the most they have ever scored for a Sportshall match, putting them only a few points behind Derby AC who are a much bigger club.

There is one more indoor sportshall event to go on March 10th, before attention turns to the outdoor track and field season.

