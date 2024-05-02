Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In just over a year Adam has already outgrown his first venue and is now operating from Harpur Hill Sports Centre.

He said: “I can’t believe the journey we have been on and in such a small space of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s really exciting to have a new bigger venue more suited to our needs.”

Adam Brown from Buxton Judo. Photo Jason Chadwick

Living in the north east as a youngster Adam says the area he grew up in was a depraved one and there very few opportunities to go to sports clubs.

“I had no purpose, no direction and made the bad choices in life and went down the wrong path and was mixing with the wrong sort of people.”

By his early 20s he said he had so much aggression and pent up anger it was becoming destructive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My mental health was in a terrible state and I had no one in my life I could talk to and just spiralled downwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam with a selection of students of different ages at Buxton Judo. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It was then I was introduced to martial arts and my world changed.

“It was like this light bulb moment that this was the controlled release I needed.“From then my life started to change for the better and I got myself back on the straight and narrow.”

Life took Adam to Sussex where he continued training.

He then moved to the High Peak to be with his wife however found the area did not have many judo training venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam watches some of students going through their paces. Photo Jason Chadwick

The 36-year-old said: “I was travelling to Cheadle which was, on bad traffic day, a four hour round trip for a hobby.”Then covid hit and the classes were stopped.

“I could feel my mental health deteriorating again.

“I have a borderline personality disorder and without the regular release of judo I felt I was lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As social restrictions were lifted Adam had the idea to set up a venue here in Buxton.

“If I wanted a place to do judo I couldn’t be the only one so I decided to just go for it and do it myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton Judo opened and they have spent a year growing as a club.

“For me the key focus has always been to support young people.

“The parks are full of glass, they are vaping and drinking and maybe doing drugs and they are bored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are very few activities where teenagers are welcome or want to be there so I set about changing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are around 15 children who have signed up to his class as well as six adults for the older session.

“We take children from the age of five, they are like a sponge and want to learn and have fun and it’s great to see the change in them as their confidence develops.

“We have children from all walks of life and those with special educational needs at our classes.

“We have children with ADHD, autism and Down Syndrome training along with able bodied children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the mat it doesn't matter what your background is you are here to train.”

Adam says he never saw himself as a teacher and only ever doing the sport as a hobby.

“But I love it,” he said.

“I love seeing the children blossom and grow. It’s very rewarding.”

Adam says he wants to be a person who the children and young people can turn to and trust.

“I never had anyone I could talk to and it wasn’t nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some kids don’t don’t feel they can talk to their parents but they know I’m here to listen and because they know they are coming to a safe space they feel comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see the weights and worries of the day leave their shoulders because when you are training you haven’t got time to be thinking about anything else and at the end of the session they are walking taller and leaving with a smile on their faces.”

Adam says he puts all the money from subs back into the club and kits the judo members out in their whites and had even brought hoodies for members because when ‘you look good you feel good’.

Adam is not just looking to work with the local community he is also working with the judo community nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has secured an international visit from a 9th Dan - the highest level of judo master - who never normally travels out of mainland europe.

“To get Sampson Sampson is a big deal and very exciting.

“Doing things like this and securing visits from people at the top of their craft is to inspire people of what they can become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be teaching the next generation of people who love judo and to pass on that knowledge and passion is amazing and I’m excited to see how we can progress in the future.

“We teach true Kodokan Judo in style, rules attitude and application. Incorporating traditional Judo which has applications beyond sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a friendly atmosphere which is welcoming to all to allow people to learn what Judo has to offer.

“We hope to see you soon.”

Adam runs several sessions for different age groups at the Harpur Hill Sports Centre on Trenchard Drive.