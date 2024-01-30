High Peak athletes star indoors and outdoors​

The High Peak team at the Sportshall event.

With a strong turnout from High Peak AC, this was a record breaking day for the club with a total of 15 junior athletes turning out and scoring the most total points since the club was formed almost ten years ago.

The girls and boys again delivered a captivating performance in the Under 11’s category. In the Sprint 1 lap, Georgie Riley excelled, coming in second with a fine effort.

In the boys, Scott Curwen finished first with another stellar performance and Alfred Pritchard finished third.

Thomas Gilliver with his North Midlands trophy.

In the 3 Lap, and on her team debut, Lily Heywood finished fourth with a superb effort. In the boys, the formidable Alfred Pritchard finished third with Scott Curwen finishing fourth.

In the standing long jump, George Murcott shone, finishing fourth, with Scott Curwen taking first with an excellent jump of 2.06m. In the speed bounce, the impressive Georgie Riley delivered a top ten result while George Murcott finished fourth.

The under 13s produced another fine display. In the 2 lap sprint, the in-form Charlie Wardle finished second with a season’s best, with Alfie Fraser, Charlie Hanshaw and Scott Thomson all finishing in the top ten.

In the girls, Isabella finished fifth with a strong outing, while Lexi Hanshaw and Georgina Dews both finished in the top ten. In the standing long jump, Alfie Fraser finished fifth with Charlie Henshaw finishing sixth respectively, while Emily Hallworth and Georgina Dews both finished in the top ten.

In the shot and speed bounce events, Lexi Henshaw, Isabella Curwen in the girls and Charlie Henshaw and Alfie Fraser in the boys, all scored heavily with excellent efforts.

In the 4 x 2 relay, both High Peak teams finished with season best times. The boys team finished third while the girls finished fourth.

Representing the girls team in the Under 15 age group, the effervescent Molly Boam scored well, finishing fourth in the speed bounce, and two further top ten finishes in the shot and 2 lap event, respectively.

*There was further good news for the High Peak AC team as six of their athletes have been picked for the Derbyshire County Team for a regional inter county sportshall athletics match to be held in Grantham in March.

Charlie Wardle, Isabella Curwen, Alfred Pritchard, Scott Curwen, Georgie Riley, and George Murcott have all been selected to represent Derbyshire for the next Inter Counties Sportshall match held in Grantham.

*Four of High Peak AC cross country stars turned out for the last race of the North Midlands cross country league season held at Bulwell Hall Park, Nottingham.

With trophies on the line, star under 17 High Peak AC athlete Thomas Gilliver excelled and won for the third time out of four league races to become, for the second year running, the North Midlands U17 champion.

He was well supported by rising star Alfred Pritchard who finished eighth and fourth place position overall in the league, narrowly missing out on a medal.

His brother Eliot, who has only just turned nine was making his debut in the same race, running very well to come in 17th – there is much more to come from both these brothers over the coming years.

Finally, Jess Dilks ran for High Peak in the under 13 girls race over 3 km, coming in 11th. Jess is one of the most consistent strong performers for High Peak over the last few years who is getting better and better, so the club is excited to see what she does when she moves next season into the under 15 category.

Thomas, Alfred and Jess had also all been an action the previous week, running at the same venue in the Derbyshire County Championships along with Matty Miller of HPAC in the championship U15 boys race.

Alfred won a third place medal, with Thomas (second), Jess (sixth), and Matty (sixth) all achieving success by being selected for the Derbyshire County team to race in a national inter county match in March.