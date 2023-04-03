Charlie Hanshaw, Isabella Curwen, Scott Curwen and Hannah Dunkin all competed strongly on the day and contributed to Derbyshire coming just behind Leicestershire and Rutland, and Nottinghamshire, but ahead of Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

It earned them the chance to represent the county at the East Midlands Inter-Counties Sportshall competition in Grantham

The Derbyshire Sportshall competition, organised by Derbyshire Athletics, aims to encourage young athletes aged nine-14 from athletics clubs within the county to participate and compete in a range of running, jumping and throwing events all designed to be undertaken within a sports all environment.

The five High Peak AC youngsters selected for Derbyshire duty.

The final meeting of six was held at the Queens Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield and High Peak had a strong team, including two first time sportshall athletes Emily Hallworth and Alice Cooke in the U11 girls, who were magnificent in their first competition while seasoned sportshall athletes Scott Curwen, Charlie Hanshaw and Alfred Pritchard in the boys U11 team, Isabella Curwen in the girls U11 and Alfie Fraser, boys U13, were as competitive as always.

Also, there were fine performances in the U9s race from younger stars Henry Curwen and Elliot Pritchard.

Overall the club finished in fourth position, behind the big clubs of Chesterfield, Amber Valley and Derby but ahead of Buxton AC.

