High Peak AC quintet called up for Derbyshire
Five High Peak AC athletes have been selected to represent Derbyshire after fine displays in the Derbyshire Sportshall competition.
Charlie Hanshaw, Isabella Curwen, Scott Curwen and Hannah Dunkin all competed strongly on the day and contributed to Derbyshire coming just behind Leicestershire and Rutland, and Nottinghamshire, but ahead of Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.
It earned them the chance to represent the county at the East Midlands Inter-Counties Sportshall competition in Grantham
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Derbyshire Sportshall competition, organised by Derbyshire Athletics, aims to encourage young athletes aged nine-14 from athletics clubs within the county to participate and compete in a range of running, jumping and throwing events all designed to be undertaken within a sports all environment.
The final meeting of six was held at the Queens Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield and High Peak had a strong team, including two first time sportshall athletes Emily Hallworth and Alice Cooke in the U11 girls, who were magnificent in their first competition while seasoned sportshall athletes Scott Curwen, Charlie Hanshaw and Alfred Pritchard in the boys U11 team, Isabella Curwen in the girls U11 and Alfie Fraser, boys U13, were as competitive as always.
Also, there were fine performances in the U9s race from younger stars Henry Curwen and Elliot Pritchard.
Advertisement
Overall the club finished in fourth position, behind the big clubs of Chesterfield, Amber Valley and Derby but ahead of Buxton AC.
Advertisement
As always HPAC were the smallest team competing but as always it was a good showing from a determined bunch of young athletes. Other HPAC athletes who contributed to this great team performance over the sportshall season were Lexi Hanshaw (U13 girls), Charlie Wardle U13 boys), Hanah Dunkin (U15 girls), and Jack Taylor (U13 boys).