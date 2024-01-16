News you can trust since 1852
A former Buxton U11 team gather before a game. Did you play in this team?A former Buxton U11 team gather before a game. Did you play in this team?
Here are 27 cracking retro pictures of Buxton, New Mills, High Peak and Chapel-en-le-Frith's grassroots sports scene

It’s not the weather for it right now, but when the sun is shining outdoor sports are always a pleasure.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Feb 2022, 09:42 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT

That’s always been the case around the Buxton area with golf, athletics and cricket clubs thriving with plenty of locals getting involved.

This latest retro gallery takes a look back at past successes and just some of the people who have helped their club’s thrive.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Get more retro content here.

Paul Waring and Cheryl Scowen, the 2012 captains of Buxton and High Peak Golf Club, presented the charity proceeds of their year to Clive Dennis of the St John Ambulance and Roger Bennett of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

1. Buxton and High Peak Golf Club

Paul Waring and Cheryl Scowen, the 2012 captains of Buxton and High Peak Golf Club, presented the charity proceeds of their year to Clive Dennis of the St John Ambulance and Roger Bennett of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team Photo: Jason Chadwick

Are you in this picture from High Peak Athletics Club?

2. High Peak Athletics Club

Are you in this picture from High Peak Athletics Club? Photo: Submitted

Chapel Golf Club captain Marcus Wood with Josh Arnfield in 2013.

3. Chapel Golf Club

Chapel Golf Club captain Marcus Wood with Josh Arnfield in 2013. Photo: contributed

Hadfield's Rick Trunter bowls to New Mills Callum Firth. Picture by Dan Westwell

4. New Mills v Hadfield Cricket

Hadfield's Rick Trunter bowls to New Mills Callum Firth. Picture by Dan Westwell Photo: JPI Media

Related topics:High PeakBuxton