Hayfield's Christian Iddon happy with progress after latest round of British Superbike Championship
After qualifying in 12th for race one, Iddon was able to improve through the pack to eventually finish fifth.
On the first of the two 30 lap races on Sunday, Iddon was able to push even harder and although the finishing position didn't change, the race saw Iddon fighting at the front before just losing contact with the leaders in the dying laps. However, his extra pace was clear to see and Iddon set the fastest lap of the race giving him pole position for the final race.With just 10 laps to go, Iddon was in a strong third position, but a mistake at the hairpin saw him go straight on into the gravel. He was able to re-join the race but ended in ninth position.
Iddon said: “We have to see this weekend as another step in the right direction even though the results don't necessarily reflect that exactly.“The weekend started off in a difficult way but the first race was good and gave us some good data to work from. From that point onwards we were able to fight at the front."In the final race of the weekend I feel like we had all the pieces of the puzzle and we were in a podium position and I had eyes on being even higher but I made a mistake and ran on at the hairpin.
“It was disappointing to miss the podium when it was within our grasp but that is racing so I will take the positivity from the speed we had, the confidence from the pole position and look forward to the next round."The next round of the Championship will be held at Snetterton on the 7th-9th July.