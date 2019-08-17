Furness Vale B still looking for first win

Ashwood Park were the big hitters in Division Two against Buxton Park B and racked up the maximum with Jude Peach and Margaret Holland in devastating form as they left their opponents trailing in single figures. Terry Roberts was the best of the visitors, reaching 17.

Furness Vale B’s quest for a first win of the season goes on after losing by a solitary chalk at Peak Dale B. Ant Briddon eased home in single figures for Peak while for Furness Dawn Ireland was the best of their four winners.

Trades Hall saw off the challenge of Bradwell with Keith Wardle, John Redfern and Martin Beard using their green knowledge to the maximum as they were all single figure winners. Keith Brett continued his impressive form for Bradwell.

Buxton Park A’s championship challenge was hit as they had six losing cards when entertaining Cote Heath. Peter Freeman and Tony Hodgkinson were the Buxton highlights, but there were big wins from Elwyn Fletcher and Arthur Grindey for Cote Heath.

Glossop moved 90 points clear at the top after a win at Rams Head. John Stevenson, Dave Thomas,Tom Hughes and Jeannette Thompson romped home in single figures for Glossop.

In Division One the battle to avoid relegation and joining Chapel Park B is intriguing. Birch Hall posted two results. They completed their game over two nights against a very accommodating Furness Vale A, where Arthur Carrington was the Furness pick and Andy Jepson the visitors’ man of the match, and then turned their attention to a home clash with fellow strugglers Fairfield B. Jepson was again in sparkling form and he was joined in the big hitters stable by Matthew Bailey as the Birch won the card count 7-3. Stuart Jackson was the best of the Fairfield three but the home victory by 34 leaves Birch Hall 13 chalks ahead of Fairfield in the basement area.

Hope Works beat Chapel Park B. With the Whaley green unfit, the A team opted to play at Burbage, where they won.

Unbeaten Fairfield A lead the Division by 42 chalks after seeing off a spirited effort from Peak Dale A.

Chapel Park A clawed what could be three vital chalks back in the championship chase while hosting Tideswell.