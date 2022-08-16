Frustration for Hayfield ace Christian Iddon at Thruxton
Hayfield race ace Christian Iddon had a frustrating weekend with two 11th and one 12th place in his British Superbike sixth round races at Thruxton.
The Buildbase Suzuki team rider said: “It was frustrating. Friday was difficult and it wasn’t clicking.
“We struggled to set an outright lap time and then had a bad qualifying.
“Everyone kept working hard and we improved the bike race to race, and we were able to have a go in the last one, and with six or so laps to go I really thought we were in with a shout of fifth, which became fourth when Peter Hickman retired.
“But then my rear tyre just dropped and that was it.
"The other riders were just able to gap me out of corners, and you know then that the game is up. I honestly didn’t expect the drop we got, and we’re going home with no meaningful points on the board. Luckily Cadwell couldn’t be more different so we’ll regroup and try again in a couple of weeks.”