The Buildbase Suzuki team rider said: “It was frustrating. Friday was difficult and it wasn’t clicking.

“We struggled to set an outright lap time and then had a bad qualifying.

“Everyone kept working hard and we improved the bike race to race, and we were able to have a go in the last one, and with six or so laps to go I really thought we were in with a shout of fifth, which became fourth when Peter Hickman retired.

Christian Iddon on his way to 11th at Thruxton last weekend.

“But then my rear tyre just dropped and that was it.