Former world champion Joseph Parker promises Buxton's Jack Massey ‘a rude awakening’ at heavyweight

Massey is stepping up from cruiserweight for the first time to take on the classy Parker on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joe Joyce beat Parker in December and is now in the frame for a shot at Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

“Jack's got my full attention now and he's going to get it,” said Parker, who is hoping for a rematch with Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte.

Joseph Parker, eight, in action against Dillian Whyte.

“He can come up to heavyweight but it's going to be a rude awakening.

"The person in front of me now is Jack and Jack's been asking for this fight and he's going to get it

