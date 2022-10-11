A club spokesperson said: “There were fantastic early season performances all round with many swimmers gaining personal best times.

"Well done to the whole team for a great day's competition.”

The club saw first place medals for Olivia Pope (50m and 100m Breaststroke), James Ralph (100m freestyle and 100m Butterfly), Ruby Currington (200m freestyle) and Bronya O'Wellen (200m Butterfly).

Buxton Swimming Club competitors at Matlock opener.

There were also great swims by Ryan Cornish, Chloe Montgomery-White, and Olivia Pope to gain second place medals; and James Garner, Marc Jordain, Isla Pulvertaff and Cloe de la Bertouche all won third place medals.