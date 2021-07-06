European title joy for Chapel's Jack Massey after fourth round knockout in Sheffield

Jack Massey, pictured in action in London last November, was again victorious against Frenchman Engin Karakaplan. (Photo: Getty Images)

Massey saw off the challenge of Frenchman Engin Karakaplan to secure his 18th win in 19 fights and secure a perfect start to his partnership with Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy, with whom he’d signed only last month.

And after seeing off Karakaplan with a right-left combination that put his opponent on the floor of the fourth round, Massey couldn’t hide his delight.

He told Fightzone TV: "I’m over the moon and absolutely buzzing.

"At first I thought this guy was going to be in here for ten rounds but from the first round I was hitting him with the jabs and I could tell it was hurting him and I think it was just a matter of time.

"He was wincing a bit and I thought if I catch him with a good one he’s going down.

"He’s no mug and has only lost fights to world class guys, some of whom I’ve been in the ring with and sparred with, so he’d come to take the title.”

Massey signed a three-year promotional deal with Fight Academy having parted ways with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, with the move having brought immediate rewards.

Massey said: "It is what it is with the Warrens, they couldn’t get me the fights and I was waiting around for seven months, but I’ve been with Fightzone a couple of weeks and they’ve got me this title.

"It’s my living at the end of the day and I can’t be messing around, so I’ve signed with these guys and what a team they are.”

Massey, who also took time out to praise his fans who got behind him in large numbers once again, now doesn’t expect to have to wait too long for his next challenge, but has more belts in mind as he continues to become more and more established.

He said: "I want to jump straight back in now and I think we’ll be looking at another title next.

"The only way is up. I’m 19 fights in now and I’m not going to be fighting any mugs – they’ll all be tough fights and all for titles.