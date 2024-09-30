Former Buxton AC member Grace Longden on her way to a bronze medal.

Former Buxton AC member Grace Longden travelled to Vichy in France for the Age Group European Triathlon Championships on 21st September this year and achieved a stunning bronze medal in the under 20yrs female category.

The discipline involved a 750m open water swim in the river Lac d’ Allier which skirts Vichy, followed by a 20k cycle race and finally a 5k run through one of Vichy’s many riverside parks.

Grace’s overall time was 1hr 10mins 35secs, her run time of 19mins 59secs being a PB. Earlier in the year she she has won triathlon events at Croyd in Devon, Alderford in Shropshire and Ellesmere on the Welsh borders.

In October she will be travelling to the World Championships in Spain.