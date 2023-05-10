Dutch delight as Buxton veteran hockey star Peter Danson helps England Over-80s to win in Netherlands

The 82-year-old midfielder finished up on the winning side with a 1-0 victory in a closely-fought contest which followed England's two wins over the Dutch last year at the Bishham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow.

Tilburg is the biggest hockey big club in Holland and boasts seven Astroturf pitches.

“I have travelled all over the world playing hockey,” said Peter.

Peter Danson in England action in Tilburg.

“All the international matches with England are competitions, but there are many more training matches as well.

“All the Masters Hockey is enjoyable because you are playing with people roughly the same age, but I did notice that, when I reached 75 years old, I didn’t like playing with 60 year-olds, as they were too fast.

“I keep fit by doing exercises and playing lots of hockey and I also don’t drink or smoke.

“Also, with playing Masters hockey, my wife Sue and I have made lots of friends all over the country and abroad, which has enriched our lives.”

Peter started hockey when he was 14 at boarding school Lord Wandsworth College in Hampshire, whose old boys include rugby players Jonny Wilkinson and Ugo Monye.

He then played at Liverpool University and in the RAF before joining Buxton HC in 1966 when he was the youngest player at 26.

Peter went on to captain Buxton 1st and 2nd teams and, as secretary, ran the club for 40 years.

He also served as Derbyshire secretary, and later president for several years.

He ran Mini-Hockey in Buxton, winning the Midlands U12s in 1984, organised Derbyshire Mini-Hockey and played for Derbyshire Veterans.

As well as playing for Buxton, in 2009 Peter also joined the LX Club (Over 60s upwards) which has 200 members all over England, in order to play more hockey against similar-aged players at venues all over England, and also played with the Ancient Britons who arranged hockey tours abroad.

His CV also shows him as captain of the Midlands Over 65s, 70s, 75s, playing for England Over 65s, 70s, 75s and 80s – captaining the Over 70s – and has played over 60 games for England Masters in European and World Competitions, winning eight gold medals and two silver medals, never coming less than second place.